Texans' Trent Brown: Not practicing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) was absent from practice Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown sustained a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The offensive tackle's lack of participation in practice is a poor sign for his potential ability to suit up for Saturday's game against the Chargers. Brown will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field in an attempt to dodge injury designation ahead of Saturday's game.