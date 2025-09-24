Anderson registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Anderson got to Trevor Lawrence for a 13-yard sack late in the second quarter, which led to the Jaguars punting the ball away on the next play. Anderson has logged one sack in each of the first three games of the season and ranks in the NFL in that category. He'll look to make it four games in a row with a sack against the Titans in Week 4.