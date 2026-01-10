Anderson registered 54 tackles, 12.0 sacks, and a touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2025. He added three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Anderson established a new career high in sacks and recorded a second consecutive season with double-digit sacks. He and Danielle Hunter (15.0 sacks) at the opposite end of the defensive line were a lot for offensive lines and a big part of the Texans' top-ranked defense. Anderson's touchdown, his first in the NFL, came when he strip-sacked Seattle's Sam Darnold in the end zone and pounced on the ball during a Week 7 loss to the Seahawks. The edge rusher is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.