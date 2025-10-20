Dike recorded four catches on four targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Patriots. He added one rush for minus-one yard, three kick returns for 84 yards and one punt return for 15 yards.

Elic Ayomanor was projected to take on an increased role in the absence of Calvin Ridley (hamstring), though it was Dike who had a breakout performance. He accounted for most of his production with consecutive receptions of 18 and 38 yards on Tennessee's second offensive possession, the latter of which was his first touchdown as a pro. Dike has performed relatively well on special teams for most of the season, and he could continue to expand his offensive role as the campaign progresses.