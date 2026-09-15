Dike recorded one catch for seven yards, three kick returns for 62 yards and one punt return for -5 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

The wide receiver only saw four snaps on offense behind Carnell Tate (43 snaps), Wan'Dale Robinson (40), Calvin Ridley (31) and Elic Ayomanor (26), though he did see nine special-teams snaps. Dike also lost a fumble on one of his kickoff returns. The second-year pro is not even really a streamable fantasy asset if he's going to remain buried on the wide receiver depth chart.