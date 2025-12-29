Proche recorded one reception on five targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Van Jefferson (forearm) suffered an injury early in the second quarter and did not return, creating some opportunity amongst the Titans' receiving corps. Proche stepped up in the fourth quarter, logging a season high in targets. He was very inefficient with the opportunity, however, and he's unlikely to have much of an impact in Week 18 against the Jaguars.