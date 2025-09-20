Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Questionable for Colts matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brownlee (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
Brownlee popped up on the injury report Thursday and was unable to practice Friday. While that's not a positive trend, he'll likely see how he feels in warmups Sunday before his status becomes official.
