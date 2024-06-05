Simmons (knee) wasn't practicing during Titans' minicamp Tuesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of Sports Illustrated reports.

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Tuesday that Simmons is still rehabbing from the knee injury that he suffered late in the Titans' 2023 campaign. Simmons appeared in the Titans' first 12 games last season, tallying 44 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, while also deflecting one pass and forcing one fumble. Once the 26-year-old defensive lineman returns to the field, he's expected to continue dominating the line of scrimmage.