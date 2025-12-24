Interim head coach Mike McCoy told reporters Wednesday that Harris (knee) won't play for the remainder of the season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury in Tennessee's Week 16 win over the Chiefs that will now sideline him for the rest of the year. Harris, a 2025 sixth-round pick from California, had an impressive rookie season, recording 28 total tackles, five passes defensed and one forced fumble across 14 appearances. Kaiir Elam and Micah Robinson will both likely have expanded roles in the Titans' secondary while Harris is sidelined.