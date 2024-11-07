Levis (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis had previously been listed as a non-participant or limited participant in each of the Titans' last eight practices, but his ability to log full reps Thursday likely signals that the young quarterback has moved past the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder that has been plaguing him since Week 4. Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz seemed to confirm as much before Thursday's session got underway, telling Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that Levis had looked good throwing the football during his recent workouts Sunday and Wednesday. Titans head coach Brian Callahan has previously said that Levis will reclaim starting duties once healthy, so assuming the 25-year-old makes it out of Friday's practice no worse for the wear, he should be cleared to direct the Tennessee offense Sunday versus the Chargers.