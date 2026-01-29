Trent Sherfield: Back with Pats' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New England signed Sherfield to its practice squad Wednesday.
Less than a week after getting cut from the New England's practice squad, Sherfield is now back in the fold with the club ahead of the Super Bowl. With veteran Mack Hollins dealing with an abdomen issue, there's a small chance the Patriots could need to call for reinforcements at wide receiver for that contest, which may have influenced their decision to bring Sherfield back onto the practice squad.
