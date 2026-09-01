Sherfield signed a contract to join Buffalo's practice squad Monday. Alec White and Mike Maynard of the team's official site report.

Sherfield was released Sunday but quickly came to a deal to remain in the organization. The 30-year-old played in 12 regular-season games between Arizona and Denver last year, totaling three catches on four targets for 21 yards while also contributing on special teams. Sherfield will serve as organizational wideout depth for Buffalo and would be a prime candidate to be elevated if injuries hit the club's receiver room.