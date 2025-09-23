Sermon reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

All three of Sermon's snaps came on special teams as Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell handled touches out of the backfield while Kaleb Johnson was active but did not play. Sermon is eligible to be elevated to the Steelers' active roster two more times this season and that could come as soon as Week 4 against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, especially if Johnson continues to see limited to no playing time.