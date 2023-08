The Chiefs waived Scott on Tuesday.

Scott initially signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent on May 8, but he was waived him following the team's rookie minicamp. The Missouri product rejoined the team in late July after veteran wide receiver John Ross was placed on the reserve/retired list. However, it appears he still couldn't crack the team's wide receiver corps. Should he go unclaimed on waivers, Scott will become an unrestricted free agent heading into the regular season.