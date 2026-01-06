The Vikings signed Fleming to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Fleming joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in April and spent the entire 2025 season on the team's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was not elevated to the active roster for his rookie season, but Fleming will stick around with the organization and participate in offseason activities with an eye toward making the roster for the 2026 campaign.