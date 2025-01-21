Greenard finished the 2024 season with 59 tackles (41 solo), including 18 TFLs and 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups across 17 regular-season contests.

After Greenard broke out for 12.5 sacks with the Texans in 2023, the Vikings signed him to a four-year, $76 million deal as a free agent. Greenard answered with another outstanding season, setting new career highs in tackles, TFLs, forced fumbles and QB hits (22). He started all 17 games and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Greenard has finished top-10 in the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons and turns 28 years old in May.