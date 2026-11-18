Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Addison underwent thumb surgery earlier this week and won't be placed on injured reserve, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Thus, the Vikings are expecting Addison to recover fully before the four games required of an IR stint, but in any case he will miss some time due to the thumb injury he suffered in practice last Friday and sidelined him this past Sunday at Green Bay. With Addison out of the lineup, Minnesota will be relying on Justin Jefferson, Jauan Jennings (calf), Myles Price, Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones at wide receiver.