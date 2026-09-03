Addison provided one of the highlights of the day during the Vikings' final training camp practice Aug. 26, connecting with quarterback Kyler Murray on a toe-dragging, sideline catch, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Along with most of the Vikings' other key starters, Addison was rested for the final two preseason contests, but he was taking regular reps with the first-team offense throughout camp and will be ready to go for Week 1 against the Packers. As was the case for nearly every Minnesota pass catcher last season, Addison saw his production crater as a result of suspect quarterback play from J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, but his fantasy outlook should be improved heading into 2026 while Murray steps in as the Vikings' new starter under center. Over his first two NFL seasons, Addison averaged 4.16 receptions, 55.81 yards and 0.59 touchdowns per game while Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold served as the Vikings' primary quarterbacks.