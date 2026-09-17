Murray (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Murray lasted only 11 offensive snaps before suffering a concussion during this past Sunday's 39-22 win against the Packers. It's generally a positive sign that he's been able to log some on-field activity in both Week 2 practices to date, but he likely will need to bump up to full participation Friday to give himself a chance to play Sunday in Chicago. If Murray isn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist ahead of that contest, Carson Wentz will direct the Vikings offense this weekend.