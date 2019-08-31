Vikings' Mark Fields: Traded to Vikings
Fields was traded to Minnesota from Kansas City, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The undrafted free agent will add needed depth in the Vikings secondary with Holton Hill suspended and Mike Hughes comign back from a torn ACL. The Vikings had considered signing Fields after the draft and he as seen having a strong preseason.
