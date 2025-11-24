Brosmer will take first-team reps at practice to open Week 13 with J.J. McCarthy having been placed in the concussion protocol, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Brosmer will be in position to start on the road against Seattle on Sunday if McCarthy is not able to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to play Week 13. In that scenario, John Wolford would stand to be elevated from the practice squad to operate as Brosmer's backup. The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota has logged four regular-season appearances so far, in which span he's completed five of eight pass attempts for 42 yards.