Scott (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at the Chargers.

The same can be said for fellow RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), though the Vikings will need to activate him from injured reserve Thursday afternoon for him to have a chance to return to action for the first time since Week 2. If Jones remains sidelined and Scott is deemed active, the latter will resume his modest role behind Jordan Mason from the last four contests (6.8 touches for 29.5 yards from scrimmage per game while recording one TD catch).