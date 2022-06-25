Burakovsky (hand) traveled with the Avalanche to Tampa Bay and could be an option for Game 6 against the Lightning, per Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com.
Burakovsky has been sidelined since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup with a hand injury. The 27-year-old winger has three goals and five assists in 12 postseason contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Still out for Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Two points before early exit•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Returning for Game 4•