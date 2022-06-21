Burakovsky (hand) remains back in Colorado and won't be available versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Burakovsky will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his hand injury. The 27-year-old winger is expected to continue skating while back home, so it's possible he could be cleared in time for Game 5, though no official announcement has been made by the team. When healthy, Burakovsky has appeared in 12 postseason contests in which he's generated three goals and five helpers. He could offer solid fantasy value if given the all-clear.