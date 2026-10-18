Elofsson has 13 assists over 13 games for IK Oskarshamn in the second-tier Swedish league HockeyAllsvenskan to begin 2026-27.

Elofsson was selected at the end of the fourth round in 2026 by the Avalanche. The 18-year-old defenseman is off to a positive start in a second-tier pro league. His skills were evident in Sweden's U20 league in 2025-26 when he had 41 points over 32 regular-season appearances, though he was held scoreless in six games for Orebro HK in the SHL last year. The main knock on Elofsson is being small, but that won't matter too much if he continues to develop well on offense.