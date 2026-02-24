Kulak was obtained by the Avalanche from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.

Kulak will now play for his third different team this season after being dealt to the Penguins from the Oilers in December. Kulak is known more for his efforts in the defensive zone, but his offensive numbers could marginally improve playing on a high-flying Colorado squad. With his new club, Kulak will fill a bottom-four role, most likely on the third pairing next to Sam Malinski.