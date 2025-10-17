Avalanche's Cale Makar: Among NHL's best defenders ever
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
He first a wrist shot through a screen from above the left circle mid-way through the second period to tie the score 1-1. It was Makar's 400th NHL game. He ranks third in points (435) and fifth in goals (118) among defensemen in NHL history through 400 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Records goal, assist versus Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Contributes two points in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Breaks through with three points•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Garners power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Participates in practice•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Won't travel for final games•