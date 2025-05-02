Makar scored an empty-net goal on six shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Makar had been held off the scoresheet over the last three games, going minus-4 in that span. The defenseman made up for it with a big performance in a must-win Game 6. He set up tallies by Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas before adding an empty-netter late in the third period. Makar has five points, 25 shots, eight blocked shots, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating over six playoff outings. The Avalanche will need this version of Makar to show up again in Saturday's Game 7.