Makar registered two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Makar set up the Avalanche's last two goals of the game, scored by Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas. The 26-year-old Makar wasn't able to find twine himself Tuesday, but he did so 30 times last year while adding 62 assists over 80 regular-season games. The reigning Norris Trophy winner offers elite offense from the back end and will look to keep his scoring pace high in 2025-26 as he tries for a third straight 90-point campaign.