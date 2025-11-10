Makar registered two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Makar helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally and set up Gavin Brindley's goal on the rush in overtime. With four points over his last two games, Makar is cruising on offense. The superstar blueliner is up to 22 points (six goals, 16 helpers), 42 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 16 appearances this season.