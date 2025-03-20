Makar notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Makar has four points over his last two outings after he endured a rare three-game slump. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to lead all NHL blueliners in points with 79 (25 goals, 54 assists) through 69 outings, 10 points ahead of the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski. Makar has earned 32 of his points with the man advantage while adding 209 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating. He needs 11 points over the Avalanche's last 13 games to match his career-high total of 90 points from last season.