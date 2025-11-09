Makar scored two goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Makar's goals came 1:06 apart in the first period, and that was ultimately all the Avalanche needed for this win. His seven-game point streak ended in Tuesday's win over the Lightning, but few opponents have been able to keep Makar quiet this season. The defenseman is up to six goals and 20 points over 15 contests, leading all NHL blueliners in both of those scoring categories. The 27-year-old has added 28 blocked shots, 39 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-14 rating. While it would take good health and incredible consistency, Makar has the talent to push for a 100-point campaign.