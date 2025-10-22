Makar scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Makar's three goals this season have all come in the last four games, and he has a total of five points in that span. The superstar defenseman is at eight points, 20 shots, 12 blocks, seven hits, six PIM and a plus-9 rating through seven outings this season. Just two of those points have come with a man advantage, so it's possible he still has another level to get to as the campaign progresses.