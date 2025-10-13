default-cbs-image
Makar scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Monday.

Makar registered his second multi-point effort of the year, giving him one goal and four assists through the first four games. The reigning Norris Trophy winner looks ready to defend his title and figures to remain an elite-level fantasy option throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

