Makar -- who missed practice Friday due to an illness -- is expected to suit up in Saturday's clash with Team USA after coach Jon Cooper told reporters Friday, "I'm confident he'll be there," per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Makar led Team Canada with 28:06 of ice time against Sweden on Wednesday and would represent a significant gap on the blue line for the Canadians. Barring any setbacks, Makar should continue to rack up minutes versus the United States on Saturday and should remain on the No. 1 power-play unit.