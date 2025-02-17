Makar (illness) is expected to be in action for Canada against Finland on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

With the Canadians needing a regulation win to get themselves into the Final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the offense will be bolstered by the return of Makar, who was unavailable against the USA on Saturday. The blueliner was held off the scoresheet versus Sweden in the opener but still managed two shots and three blocked shots while leading the team with 28:06 of ice time. Makar should link up with the other Team Canada stars on the No. 1 power-play unit, setting him up well to offer solid fantasy value.