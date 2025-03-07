Makar scored twice on three shots, added four assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Makar has already done remarkable things in his career, but this was one of his best individual games yet. He tallied a power-play goal in the first period and the Avalanche's last marker in the third, and one of his four helpers also came with the man advantage. The 26-year-old blueliner also reached the 300-assist mark in his career Thursday. He has five goals, 11 assists and 34 shots on net over his last eight outings, and he's up to 24 goals, 74 points, 195 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 63 appearances this season.