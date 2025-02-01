Makar scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Makar has been finding twine regularly of late, scoring six times and adding an assist over his last seven contests. His goal Friday stretched the Avalanche's lead to 4-0. Makar is up to 19 tallies, 57 points (23 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-15 rating through 53 appearances. Makar could have a chance to take a run at the 30-goal mark in 2024-25 -- only one defenseman (Mike Green for the Capitals in 2008-09) has achieved that mark in the salary cap era.