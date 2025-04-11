Makar (rest) will not travel for the team's final two games, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

With the Avalanche's playoff position set in stone, Makar is one of several players who will take the rest of the regular season off and won't travel for the final two regular season games. It will be the first time that Makar will not play all year. He finishes his regular season with a career-high 92 points on 30 goals and 62 assists.