Ritchie was selected 27th overall by the Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Ritchie is well respected, but he's a bit of an enigma. His tools smack of potential, but his inconsistency can be epic. However, that could have been tied to a labrum injury he played through all draft season long. Ritchie is a responsible, 6-foot-2, right-shot pivot with quick hands and strong leadership qualities. He needs a couple strong years back in Oshawa to re-establish his pre-injury form and set his trajectory toward a middle-six, 45-point player. Or better.