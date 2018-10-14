Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Sent home for recovery
Timmins (concussion) will not join the Avalanche on their upcoming four game road trip, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Timmins' injury is not progressing as well as the team had hoped so he's been ruled out until Oct. 24 at the very least. The exciting prospect should be ready to make his NHL debut once healthy, but recovery timetables for concussions are never easy to pinpoint.
More News
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Lands on non-roster IR•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Week-to-week due to concussion•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Takes big step in recovery•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Recovering from concussion•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Secures entry-level pact•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Picks up five assists in OHL action Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...