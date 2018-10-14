Timmins (concussion) will not join the Avalanche on their upcoming four game road trip, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Timmins' injury is not progressing as well as the team had hoped so he's been ruled out until Oct. 24 at the very least. The exciting prospect should be ready to make his NHL debut once healthy, but recovery timetables for concussions are never easy to pinpoint.

