Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Week-to-week due to concussion
Timmins (concussion) is considered week-to-week, which could see him miss the bulk of training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Given the organization's depth on the blue line, Timmins was a long-shot to make the Opening Night roster, but an extended absence all but guarantees the Ontario native will find himself playing either back with his junior team or with the newly formed AHL Colorado this season.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...