Timmins (concussion) is considered week-to-week, which could see him miss the bulk of training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Given the organization's depth on the blue line, Timmins was a long-shot to make the Opening Night roster, but an extended absence all but guarantees the Ontario native will find himself playing either back with his junior team or with the newly formed AHL Colorado this season.

