Gushchin scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-0 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday, Gushchin had logged just one goal over his previous six games. The winger broke through with a big performance in this one, and he's up to 11 goals and four helpers through 18 appearances with the Eagles this season. He's received two call-ups to the Avalanche but has yet to debut with the big club despite his strong performance at the AHL level.