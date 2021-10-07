Sikura was waived by Colorado on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Nows reports.
Sikura's played a smattering of games over the course of four NHL seasons, including a six-game stint with the Golden Knights last year. He scored twice while averaging 10:15 time on ice per game. Sikura is likely to be assigned to AHL Colorado if he passes unclaimed through waivers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Dylan Sikura: Given one-year contract•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Pots pair of goals•