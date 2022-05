Sikura, along with Jean-Luc Foudy, Martin Kaut, Mikhail Maltsev, Roland McKeown, Jayson Megna, Keaton Middleton, Trent Miner, Hunter Miska and Justus Annunen, were called up from AHL Colorado on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Sikura and the rest of these players will join the Avalanche for the remainder of their playoff run as a reserve unit. They are unlikely to play unless a number of injuries arise.