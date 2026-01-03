Dell'Elce registered two assists in UMass's 7-0 win over Simon Fraser University on Friday.

The Minutemen predictably didn't have any trouble with this matchup against a lower-division school. Dell'Elce has done his part this year with 15 points in 19 appearances in his sophomore season. The Avalanche prospect is on pace for a better output than his 24-point campaign from 2024-25, which helped him become a third-round pick in 2025.