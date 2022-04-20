Landeskog (knee) did not travel with the Avs for their three-game road trip but is expected to start skating at home, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports Wednesday.

Landeskog has already missed the team's last 17 contests and will be on the shelf for at least three more based on his current timeline. Once cleared to play, the 29-year-old Swede should be a lock for a first-line role where he will partner up with Nathan MacKinnon. As such, Landeskog should immediately return to being a top-end fantasy target once back in action.