Head coach Jared Bednar stated Sunday that Landeskog (upper body) is still being evaluated but is going to miss some time, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

It's unclear if Landeskog will remain with the team for the last game of its road trip Tuesday against the Lightning, but either way, the 33-year-old is set to be sidelined for an unknown period of time. While Landeskog is out of the lineup, Artturi Lehkonen figures to move up to the top line, and Ross Colton could receive a boost in ice time as well. Furthermore, Taylor Makar, who was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday, may also receive a longer look with the big club as a result of Landeskog's injury.