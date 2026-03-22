Landeskog (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Landeskog has missed the last seven games due to injury and 21 total on the season, but the Avalanche will now have him back for the stretch run of the regular season. The 33-year-old has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games on the year. He will likely slip right back into his role as a top-six forward and power-play fixture starting with Sunday's battle with the Capitals.