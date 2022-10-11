Landeskog (lower body) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar expects Landeskog to be on the ice this week. He also stressed that the team won't be rushing Colorado captain back into the fold. Landeskog was limited to 51 games last season. but still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points.